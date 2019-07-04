Akroma (AKA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,244.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Akroma has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $44,733.00 and $2,244.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.52 or 0.02524396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00066342 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

