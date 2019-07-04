Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of ATEC opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 156.32% and a negative net margin of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $24.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 249,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

