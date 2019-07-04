Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James Paul Rickey acquired 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 109.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,980 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

