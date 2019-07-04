Analysts Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,441. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $40.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,734,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,012,000 after acquiring an additional 538,788 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 5,335,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,929,000 after acquiring an additional 695,609 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,952,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,981,000 after acquiring an additional 519,146 shares during the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,119,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,706,000 after acquiring an additional 396,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,118,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,234 shares during the last quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

