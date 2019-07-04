Analysts Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Quidel posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.61 million. Quidel had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

QDEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Quidel stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 42,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Quidel has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $77.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.97.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Buechler sold 2,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $121,281.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,127.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $55,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,318.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,963 shares of company stock worth $4,018,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,899,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 407,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,913,000 after acquiring an additional 74,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

