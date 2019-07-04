Analysts Anticipate Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.39. Servicemaster Global reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Servicemaster Global.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.13 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

SERV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

In other news, insider Matthew Stevenson sold 8,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $464,505.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,398.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Kay Wegner sold 53,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $2,834,069.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,473.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,404. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,449,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,496,000 after purchasing an additional 71,489 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 11,846,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,628,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,346,000 after purchasing an additional 71,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,565,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,791 shares during the period.

NYSE:SERV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.90. 635,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,646. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Servicemaster Global (SERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.