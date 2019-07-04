Analysts Expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Evolent Health posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.65 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

EVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of EVH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.64. 548,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Evolent Health has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $29.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $631.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $281,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

