Analysts Expect Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) will report sales of $19.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.33 million and the highest is $20.20 million. Safehold reported sales of $11.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $86.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.80 million to $89.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $116.15 million, with estimates ranging from $96.90 million to $135.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

SAFE traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 32,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,585. The company has a market cap of $558.64 million, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99. Safehold has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $125,496.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 239,357 shares of company stock worth $6,615,143 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 58,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.