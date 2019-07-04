Analysts Expect Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) to Post $0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect that Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vereit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Vereit posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vereit will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.92 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vereit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vereit by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Vereit by 801.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Vereit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VER traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $9.16. 4,654,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,208,834. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Vereit has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

