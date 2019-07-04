Analysts Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) PT at $35.85

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.85.

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on shares of Greif and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on shares of Greif and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of Greif stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. 188,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Greif has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Greif had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 1,190 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,673. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter G. Watson bought 15,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $490,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 140,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,759.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Greif during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Greif during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Greif by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Greif by 39.2% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

