Analyzing Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and National Bank (NASDAQ:NBHC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 35.65% 18.60% 1.81% National Bank 24.13% 10.52% 1.27%

Dividends

National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp does not pay a dividend. National Bank pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and National Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 National Bank 0 3 0 0 2.00

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.17%. National Bank has a consensus price target of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.31%. Given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is more favorable than National Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and National Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $67.18 million 2.73 $27.34 million N/A N/A National Bank $292.17 million 3.90 $61.45 million $2.16 17.01

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of National Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Bank beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. As of March 6, 2019, it operated seven locations in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on multi-family construction properties; commercial properties, such as office buildings, retail centers, or free-standing commercial properties; and multi-family and investor properties, as well as raw land development loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 85 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, and Texas. It also operates 106 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

