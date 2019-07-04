Analyzing Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) and CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) and CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pledge Petroleum and CTD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pledge Petroleum N/A -541.01% -116.81% CTD -516.52% -1,504.86% -238.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Pledge Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of CTD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pledge Petroleum has a beta of -23.09, suggesting that its stock price is 2,409% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTD has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pledge Petroleum and CTD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pledge Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A CTD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pledge Petroleum and CTD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pledge Petroleum $20,000.00 537.12 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A CTD $1.01 million 35.10 -$4.26 million N/A N/A

Pledge Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CTD.

Summary

Pledge Petroleum beats CTD on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pledge Petroleum Company Profile

Pledge Petroleum Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it focused on the acquisition of producing oil fields. The company was formerly known as Propell Technologies Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pledge Petroleum Corp. in February 2017. Pledge Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

CTD Company Profile

CTD Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. CTD Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

