Analyzing Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) & Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Titan Medical alerts:

13.1% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A N/A N/A Apollo Endosurgery -69.37% -97.89% -41.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Titan Medical and Apollo Endosurgery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Apollo Endosurgery 0 2 0 0 2.00

Titan Medical currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 180.11%. Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.37%. Given Titan Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and Apollo Endosurgery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical N/A N/A N/A ($1.36) -1.75 Apollo Endosurgery $60.85 million 1.15 -$45.79 million ($1.92) -1.67

Titan Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Endosurgery. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Endosurgery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Titan Medical beats Apollo Endosurgery on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and general abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.