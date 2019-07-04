Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.38.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $91.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.04. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $91.44.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $66,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 6,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $512,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,911.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,124 shares of company stock valued at $848,399. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 675.7% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

