Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Director Acquires $39,000.00 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Director Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $43.95.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.