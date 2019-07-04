Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider Jan Siegmund sold 27,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,499,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $281,507.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $32,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,663. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $170.45.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

