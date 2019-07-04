Ballard Power Systems’ (BLD) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of C$49.61 and a 52 week high of C$2.32.

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$21.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.06 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Kerry Brent Hillier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.57, for a total transaction of C$45,700.00. Insiders have sold 16,281 shares of company stock worth $80,336 over the last three months.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

