Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $38.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $131.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

