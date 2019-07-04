Belden (NYSE:BDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BDC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. Belden has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.17 million. Belden had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Belden by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

