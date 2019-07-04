BidaskClub Upgrades Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to Buy

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MIME. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -672.29, a P/E/G ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Mimecast had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $527,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at $587,435.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,284,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,502,007.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,746 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,186. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 223.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 19.5% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

