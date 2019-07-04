BidaskClub Upgrades TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Strong-Buy

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $118.07 on Tuesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.80.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $2,718,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $962,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,028 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

