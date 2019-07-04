BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES is engaged in the business of producing and licensing, for sale by other, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved enzyme derived from collagenase, named Collagenase ABC, and researching, developing and clinically testing additional products derived therefrom for potential use as pharmaceuticals. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright set a $85.00 target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

BSTC stock opened at $61.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $443.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88. BioSpecifics Technologies has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $73.31.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Chao sold 459 shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $26,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Chao sold 4,000 shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,328 in the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 60,150.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

