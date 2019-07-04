Bitcoin Red Trading Up 7.2% This Week (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Red has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Red token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Bitcoin Red has a total market capitalization of $101,853.00 and approximately $192.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Red alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00274003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.60 or 0.01704209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00149409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029260 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red launched on October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,550,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Red should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Red Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Red and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.