Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Briggs & Stratton Corporation is focused on providing power to get work done and make people’s lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Ferris, Vanguard, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco and Victa brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. “

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

BGG opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Briggs & Stratton has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $431.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Briggs & Stratton had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Briggs & Stratton’s payout ratio is presently 43.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Briggs & Stratton by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Briggs & Stratton by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Briggs & Stratton (BGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.