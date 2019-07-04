Brokerages Anticipate Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) will post sales of $601.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $579.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $616.52 million. Hospitality Properties Trust posted sales of $611.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hospitality Properties Trust.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.66 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

HPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 600.3% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $143,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

HPT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 682,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,868. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.10. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

