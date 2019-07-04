Brokerages Anticipate KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ earnings. KNOT Offshore Partners reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KNOT Offshore Partners.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $70.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 22.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNOP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.12. 52,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,966. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $625.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

