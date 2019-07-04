Brokerages Anticipate Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $573.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) will post $573.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $576.60 million and the lowest is $568.70 million. Party City Holdco reported sales of $561.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $513.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Party City Holdco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

NYSE:PRTY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 586,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,785. Party City Holdco has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $654.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

