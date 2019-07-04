Brokerages Anticipate Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. Pulmatrix posted earnings per share of ($1.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.73) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pulmatrix.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PULM. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PULM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. 268,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,052. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

