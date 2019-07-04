Brokerages Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Announce Earnings of $4.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce $4.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.65 and the lowest is $4.28. United Rentals posted earnings of $3.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $19.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.59 to $20.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $21.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.81 to $23.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The construction company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

Shares of URI opened at $132.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.63. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $94.28 and a 12 month high of $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 38,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $5,002,668.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,444 shares in the company, valued at $29,881,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,261 shares of company stock valued at $29,791,035. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 115,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $2,051,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 30,911.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 59,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

