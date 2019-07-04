Brokerages Anticipate Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will announce $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Welltower reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank set a $80.00 target price on Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.79.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 451,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,419 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,184,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,516,000 after purchasing an additional 446,202 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Welltower by 0.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,089,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 154.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,020,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,933 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,711. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Welltower has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $85.46.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

