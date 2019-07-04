Brokerages Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.22. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on BMRN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other news, SVP Brian Mueller sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $277,582.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.37, for a total transaction of $280,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,551,691.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,703 shares of company stock worth $2,896,312. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.1% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 472,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,994,000 after purchasing an additional 47,125 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,202,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 183,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,412,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 812,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.15. 487,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,243. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $79.13 and a 52-week high of $106.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

