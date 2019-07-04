Brokerages Expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Announce $5.16 EPS

Brokerages predict that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report earnings of $5.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.87 and the highest is $5.96. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $4.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $21.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.74 to $23.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $23.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.53 to $26.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Broadcom to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $10.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.89. 4,941,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $323.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,656,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BTIM Corp. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.