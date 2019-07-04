Brokerages Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Announce $2.63 EPS

Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.54 and the highest is $2.74. Constellation Brands posted earnings of $2.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.35.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $199.90. 917,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $228.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.33%.

In other news, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $832,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,494 shares in the company, valued at $8,468,281.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 3,071 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $583,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,921 shares of company stock worth $16,404,441 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,115.5% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

