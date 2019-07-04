Brokerages Expect Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Global Partners reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Partners.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

GLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

GLP remained flat at $$20.18 during midday trading on Thursday. 97,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,355. The company has a market cap of $686.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Partners (GLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.