Brokerages Expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Will Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.80. J M Smucker posted earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.11.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,991. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.45. J M Smucker has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $128.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

