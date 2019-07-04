Brokerages Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) PT at $30.64

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Maxim Group began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

AXTA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 651,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,975. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $12,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 492,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,427,393.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andreas Kramvis sold 55,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $1,547,399.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

