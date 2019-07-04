Brokerages Set MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Target Price at $3.00

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNKD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

MannKind stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 860,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,825. MannKind has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $221.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.37.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MannKind by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,721 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $2,649,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $11,359,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MannKind by 3,449,500.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 34,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MannKind by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

