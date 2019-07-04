Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Raised to $48.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, March 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.88 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 89.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,943,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,702 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 57.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,631,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,918,000 after acquiring an additional 962,098 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,535,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,162,000 after acquiring an additional 814,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,603,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,749,000 after acquiring an additional 413,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,239,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,314,000 after acquiring an additional 304,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

