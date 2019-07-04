Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives $16.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush set a $18.00 target price on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Builders FirstSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 2.84%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 149,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $2,474,547.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,101.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 116,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,905,436.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,146 shares of company stock worth $8,134,697. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.