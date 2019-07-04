Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of CADE opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.79. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $29.97.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.47 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.82%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $202,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David F. Black sold 22,500 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $479,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,709,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,407,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

