Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total value of C$198,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,071,291.07.

TSE CNQ traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.28. 711,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,030. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$30.11 and a 1 year high of C$49.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

