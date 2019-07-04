Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $27.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,461,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 988,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 223,836 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 76,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

