Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CAPR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.22% and a negative return on equity of 225.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

