CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) & ViaSat (OTCMKTS:VSAT) Financial Analysis

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) and ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CareView Communications and ViaSat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A ViaSat 1 2 3 0 2.33

ViaSat has a consensus price target of $96.32, indicating a potential upside of 16.91%. Given ViaSat’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ViaSat is more favorable than CareView Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of ViaSat shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of ViaSat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CareView Communications and ViaSat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareView Communications $6.10 million 0.25 -$16.08 million N/A N/A ViaSat $2.07 billion 2.41 -$67.62 million ($1.13) -72.91

CareView Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ViaSat.

Profitability

This table compares CareView Communications and ViaSat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareView Communications -239.72% N/A -150.73% ViaSat -3.27% -3.47% -1.79%

Volatility & Risk

CareView Communications has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViaSat has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ViaSat beats CareView Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareView Communications

CareView Communications, Inc. provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers SecureView module to monitor and record bedside activity in the patient's room; NurseView module to view monitored rooms from the nurse's station; PhysicianView module to view patients from any personal computer; Virtual Bed Rails and Virtual Chair Rails fall prevention modules; Fall Management Program to separately file, identify, and research the activity of patients; and timed rounding modules to help nursing staff monitor patients. It also provides Sitter Management Program to monitor patient rooms from nursing station or mobile device; BedView module to monitor the status and availability of facility beds remotely; delivery mechanism for patient education materials; FacilityView module that monitors and records activity in any area that the hospital would desire security cameras to be placed; monitoring system for nursing alerts and reminders; and ulcer management systems. In addition, the company offers CareView Connect, a communications device and mobile monitoring system used with handheld mobile devices; NICUView that provides a live continual feed from the neo-natal intensive care unit allowing parents, friends, or families to view the newborn and obtain clinical information from home; and broadcast systems to broadcast various educational, informational, and service communications to patients and guests. Further, it offers guest services packages, which include PatientView module that allows family members and friends to monitor and videoconference with them in their private rooms; NetView, which allows the patient access to the Internet; MovieView module that provides a selection of movies access to patient, family and/or friends; and BabyView module that allows mothers to view their newborn child. CareView Communications, Inc. is based in Lewisville, Texas.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems. As of March 31, 2018, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 576,000 subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and network function virtualization. The company's Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. Viasat Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Facebook Inc. to enhance the deployment of high-speed Internet to communities worldwide. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

