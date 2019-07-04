CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells $2,861,600.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 45,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $1,623,150.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 86,482 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $3,186,861.70.

On Monday, June 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 188,049 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $7,275,615.81.

On Thursday, June 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 131,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $5,047,430.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $2,900,800.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $1,071,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,062,300.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 25,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $881,500.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $686,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $674,000.00.

CarGurus stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,532,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,846,000 after purchasing an additional 651,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $15,947,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CarGurus by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 345,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CarGurus by 4.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,494,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,238,000 after purchasing an additional 295,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on CarGurus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

