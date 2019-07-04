Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON:CARR opened at GBX 155.50 ($2.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $142.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. Carr’s Group has a twelve month low of GBX 128 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 175.50 ($2.29). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.31.
About Carr’s Group
Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.
