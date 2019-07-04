Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CENTA. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $673.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 378,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

