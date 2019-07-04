Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $89.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.85. Century Bancorp has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.33.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 23.53%.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 922 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.46 per share, for a total transaction of $81,560.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 689,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,969,905.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 301 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.58 per share, with a total value of $25,759.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 696,979 shares in the company, valued at $59,647,462.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,102 shares of company stock valued at $983,457. 36.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

