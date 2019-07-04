Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRNT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.70 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $244.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,191,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,937 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 693,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 621,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 389,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 79,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 453,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 153,100 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

