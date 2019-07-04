Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Sunday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.31 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.66.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.41. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $39.26.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $357.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, insider Tim Mccauley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $473,514.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $246,791.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,049.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 57.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,361.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 175,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 28,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

